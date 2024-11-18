Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Howard Hughes worth $24,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHH. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,652,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,086,000 after acquiring an additional 356,025 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Howard Hughes by 81.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 337,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 151,341 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $7,743,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,862,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,241,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HHH opened at $79.91 on Monday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $86.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.58.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $327.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.00 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

