Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 12,481 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 623,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $26,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $6,538,000. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the second quarter worth about $1,357,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 6.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 420,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,626 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 37.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,291,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,575,000 after purchasing an additional 351,550 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. StockNews.com raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vericel in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $52.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.71. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 874.81 and a beta of 1.66.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.32 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $724,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,142,373.06. This represents a 7.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $235,361.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,850. This represents a 34.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,166 shares of company stock worth $1,200,764 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

