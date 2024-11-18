Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,015 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of CareTrust REIT worth $25,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 187.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareTrust REIT

In other news, CFO William M. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,682.20. The trade was a 11.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CareTrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $30.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.97. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $77.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.11%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

