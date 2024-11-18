Harbour Investments Inc. Has $230,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Barclays raised their target price on ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONEOK from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $109.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $110.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.85%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

