International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in International Paper by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in International Paper by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in International Paper by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 112,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Paper by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $115,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,996.40. This represents a 11.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,457.50. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,840 shares of company stock valued at $910,826. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $57.58 on Monday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $59.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. International Paper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Paper

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.