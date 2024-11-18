Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,932,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 79,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.88% of Easterly Government Properties worth $26,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2,764.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 31,925 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 165.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 124,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 77,600 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 40,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 224,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 133,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE DEA opened at $12.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $14.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $74.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 588.89%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

