Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,103,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,072 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $25,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 728.9% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TME shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.28.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $11.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

