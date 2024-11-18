Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $24.91 Million Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,247 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 183,877 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $24,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNDM. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $27.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average is $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $243.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.14 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNDM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

