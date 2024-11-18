Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $24.98 Million Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $24,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $185,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth $212,000. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $89,115.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,099.86. This represents a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FBNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

First Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

FBNC opened at $45.75 on Monday. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $48.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $144.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.00 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 17.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

