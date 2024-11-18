Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,474,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,622 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $26,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTZ. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 165,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 82,935 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 27,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 40,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Shares of UTZ opened at $16.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -85.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cary Devore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $519,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 451,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,813,346.44. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 2,815,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $48,678,335.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 496,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,576,497.02. The trade was a 85.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

