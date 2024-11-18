Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,882,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,779 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $28,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 1,596.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LXP stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.03 and a beta of 0.88. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 866.81%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

