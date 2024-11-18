Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $25.88 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 395,040 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $25,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,328,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,500,000 after buying an additional 78,562 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.7% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 16,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.7% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.9% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 130,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.85.

Shares of O opened at $56.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 300.95%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. This trade represents a 48.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

