Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Ternium worth $25,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Ternium by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Ternium by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 21,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,196,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,021,000 after purchasing an additional 56,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth about $5,426,000. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE TX opened at $34.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.92. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $44.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 85.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 0.42%. Ternium’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 1,100.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ternium currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TX

Ternium Profile

(Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.