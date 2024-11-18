Harbour Investments Inc. Has $260,000 Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 123.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Roku by 706.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.95.

Roku Trading Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $68.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.39 and a beta of 2.07. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day moving average of $64.70.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $1,930,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $387,544. The trade was a 83.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $75,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,933.11. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,776 shares of company stock worth $5,267,305 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

