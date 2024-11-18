Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 293,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $29,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth about $1,500,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Oshkosh by 772.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,269 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth about $1,545,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Oshkosh by 67.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc grew its stake in Oshkosh by 6.5% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 128,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $108.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $93.34 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.06. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

