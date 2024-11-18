Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,860 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $24,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 232.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 112.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,328. This represents a 17.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,168.98. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE opened at $130.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.26 and a 200 day moving average of $107.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.63 and a 52-week high of $137.93.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

