Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,445 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $24,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 62.1% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 40.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $627,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,240.44. This trade represents a 12.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE:AIZ opened at $218.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.78. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $219.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.48. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

