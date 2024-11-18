ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of ICU Medical worth $25,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICUI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in ICU Medical by 55.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,452,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $408,376.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,324.54. This represents a 16.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total value of $2,141,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,665,666.78. This trade represents a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,502 shares of company stock valued at $6,573,496 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICUI opened at $167.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.29. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $196.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICUI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

