Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $25.07 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 34,413 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Voya Financial worth $25,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 21.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,067,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $818,094,000 after buying an additional 644,216 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $81.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.32 and its 200 day moving average is $74.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.11 and a 52-week high of $84.30.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $58,594.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

