Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 226,069 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 578.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 265,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $27,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 70.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $124.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.73. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.28.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.05. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $574.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

