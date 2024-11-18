Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 172 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,150,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,600,000 after buying an additional 863,987 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,584,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,270,000 after buying an additional 187,922 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,476,000 after buying an additional 335,833 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 961,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,901,000 after buying an additional 126,344 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 884,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,026,000 after buying an additional 91,985 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock opened at $79.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.67. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $82.19. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

