Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $27,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 108.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In related news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $58,452.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,124.90. The trade was a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $645,426.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,503.30. The trade was a 38.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,902 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $140.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.72. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $155.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $193.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 42.93%. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.