Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 356,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 133,791 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,429,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,433 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $3.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.61. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

Several brokerages recently commented on UGP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

