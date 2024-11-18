Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 46.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,330,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135,524 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $26,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 2,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortrea by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fortrea from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fortrea from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortrea has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Fortrea Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $19.34 on Monday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $674.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Fortrea’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortrea Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

