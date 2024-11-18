Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 1,007.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,525,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,267,000 after buying an additional 2,652,493 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,371,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,620 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,009,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,453,000 after acquiring an additional 218,714 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 5,921,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,847,000 after purchasing an additional 76,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,420,000 after purchasing an additional 84,284 shares in the last quarter.

DIHP stock opened at $25.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

