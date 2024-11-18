Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 74,607 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Genuine Parts worth $27,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 707.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 137.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 116.7% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $122.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $112.74 and a one year high of $164.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Genuine Parts

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.