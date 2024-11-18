Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,092,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.64% of Dynex Capital worth $26,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 933.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 203,494 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 724,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

DX opened at $12.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $13.13.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $83.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 28.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.49%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

