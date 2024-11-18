Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $26,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMED. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 230.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 254.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 536,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,242,076. The trade was a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $8,512,850. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical Price Performance

GMED opened at $81.10 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $84.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 121.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day moving average of $69.82.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $625.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.69 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

