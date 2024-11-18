Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,454,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,772 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $27,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,404,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 20.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 545,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 94,092 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth $5,610,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,962,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,170,000 after purchasing an additional 178,102 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 1.6 %

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $17.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNL. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

About Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

