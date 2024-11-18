Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IETC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF stock opened at $80.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $287.20 million, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.28.

About iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

