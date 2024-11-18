Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 136.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 360,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 208,256 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $783,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $1,521,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $131,000. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

KRO stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.68. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Stories

