1,314 Shares in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH) Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 395.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000.

XJH opened at $43.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $192.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

