Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 216.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 737,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 504,113 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of EQT worth $27,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of EQT by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,885,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of EQT by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,348,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $752,487,000 after buying an additional 464,781 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,494,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,084,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,952,000 after buying an additional 253,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $42.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

