Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,119 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,119 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Highwoods Properties worth $28,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 45.5% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 269.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $107,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HIW stock opened at $31.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $204.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.96 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 149.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

