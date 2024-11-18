Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 416 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 705.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHE opened at $117.65 on Monday. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a twelve month low of $89.08 and a twelve month high of $120.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.33. The company has a market capitalization of $264.71 million, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.96.

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

