803 Shares in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI) Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMSI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 33,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JMSI opened at $50.42 on Monday. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in sustainable municipal bonds exempt from federal income tax. The portfolio has an average weighted maturity of 3 to 15 years.

