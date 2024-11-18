Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $27.33 Million Stock Holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,619 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Tecnoglass worth $27,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 389,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 664.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

TGLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James cut Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

TGLS opened at $73.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.21. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average is $59.05.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $237.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.19 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 30,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $2,222,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holding Corp Energy sold 1,432,120 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $104,573,402.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,195,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,771,043.76. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

