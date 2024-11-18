13,734 Shares in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTEN. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of PTEN opened at $8.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

