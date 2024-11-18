Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives $5.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.18.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at $5,121,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,149,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,692,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 43.3% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 913,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1,278.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 707,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 656,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

