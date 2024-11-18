Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 183,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 298,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDXG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

MDXG opened at $9.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.77. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $9.48.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

