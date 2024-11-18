Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $107,000 Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 44.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 55,996 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,025,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 44,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 209,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at $275,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RLJ opened at $9.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $345.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.93 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.58%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

RLJ has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Compass Point lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

