Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,908 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in RealReal were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REAL. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RealReal in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in RealReal in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in RealReal in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RealReal in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk upgraded RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on RealReal in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.46.

Insider Transactions at RealReal

In other news, Director Karen Katz sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,408.62. This represents a 14.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 16,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $42,383.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 517,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,930.78. The trade was a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,337 shares of company stock valued at $303,970. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RealReal Price Performance

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $437.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.64.

RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

