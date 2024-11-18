Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,001 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 958,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,089,000 after acquiring an additional 55,118 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth $1,545,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. This represents a 43.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 49.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HWM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $112.01 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.