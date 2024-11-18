Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 5,800 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 95.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 119,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the second quarter worth about $6,223,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth about $4,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,739,000 after buying an additional 114,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth about $1,093,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $26.49 on Monday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.47.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $34,389,605.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,612,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,177,208. This trade represents a 17.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 206,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $5,477,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,497.28. The trade was a 56.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,413,889 shares of company stock worth $40,652,551. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

