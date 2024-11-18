Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 542 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $133.38 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.49 and its 200 day moving average is $141.78.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

