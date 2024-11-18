Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 185.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 148.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTBK stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $652.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.93. Heritage Commerce Corp has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $63.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HTBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

