Harbour Investments Inc. Has $216,000 Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,040 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $60.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.03. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $75.09.

RIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

