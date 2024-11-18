Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 6,250 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,282 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.46.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $87.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.70 million. Kearny Financial had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRNY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Kearny Financial from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

