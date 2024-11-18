Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $152,000 Investment in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in DLocal by 24.7% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 31.8% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 1,124.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,253,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 50.0% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on DLocal from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on DLocal from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on DLocal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

DLocal stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. DLocal Limited has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $19.45.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.47 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

