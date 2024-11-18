Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth $17,619,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $3.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $846.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.33. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $5.32.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

